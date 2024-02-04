Mumbai, February 4: The Union Bank of India (UBI) began the application process for Specialist Officers' posts on Saturday, February 3. The last date to submit the application form for Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024 is February 23. Candidates who are interested can apply online by visiting the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Candidates must note that the online examination is likely to be held in March or April 2024. The Union Bank of India recruitment drive is being held to fill 606 Specialist Officers' posts. To apply for the recruitment, GEN/EWS/OBC candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 850 for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates while for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD, the application fee is Rs 175. UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 87 Specialist Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

How to Apply for Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website at unionbankofindia.co.in .

. On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Now click on the "Union Bank Recruitment Project 2024-25 (Specialist Officers)" link.

Register using your details and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form.

Upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take print.

As per the official notification, the selection procedure will consist of an online exam, a group discussion, application screening, and/or a personal interview. The selection process will depend on the number of applications and qualified candidates. APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Union Bank of India.

