Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said 20 non-banking financial companies, including Reliance Commercial Finance and IDFC Limited, have surrendered their certificate of registration (CoR).

Of these, two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have surrendered their CoR as they have exited from the non-banking financial institution business. These NBFCs are Manoway Investments Private Limited and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 15 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

IDFC Ltd, IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd and other 16 entities surrendered the CoR as it ceased to be a legal entity due to amalgamation or merger.

Besides, the RBI cancelled the CoR of 17 NBFCs, the central banks said in another statement.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 14: Sushma Swaraj, Madhubala, Edinson Cavani and Simon Pegg - Know About Personalities Born on February 14.

These NBFCs whose licences were cancelled had their registered office in West Bengal.

In a separate statement, RBI said it has restored the licence of Kamdhenu Finance Company Pvt Ltd after considering the orders passed by the Appellate Authority/Courts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)