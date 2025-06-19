Gurugram, Jun 19 (PTI) Three people allegedly providing bank accounts to those carrying out cyber frauds were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram Police said on Thursday.

The accounts were being sued by cyber fraudsters who were cheated people by posing as bank employees working in the "credit card department" over the phone and by sending fake links to victims. Three mobiles were recovered from their possession, they said.

Sudhir Kumar, Himanshu and Ashish Kumar were arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

During interrogation, they said that they received a commission for selling their bank accounts to the cyber criminals, ACP (cyber) Vikas Kaushik said.

