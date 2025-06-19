New Delhi, June 19: In a significant move to enhance voter convenience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has rolled out a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) are delivered within 15 days of updates in the electoral rolls. This includes newly registered voters and existing electors who have requested changes. The current timeline of over a month has been reduced substantially through this reform. The initiative is part of the Commission’s broader commitment to improve electoral services, guided by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.

A major highlight of the new system is real-time tracking and SMS alerts at every stage of the EPIC issuance process. The ECI has launched a dedicated IT module on the ECINet platform, integrated with the Department of Posts (DoP) via an Application Programme Interface (API).

This integration ensures seamless tracking, replaces manual workflows, and enhances data security. Voters will now be informed through SMS notifications as their EPIC progresses from generation to delivery. This digitised workflow aims to make voter services faster, more transparent, and accessible across India.

How to Apply for a Voter ID Card Online

Visit the National Voters’ Services Portal (NVSP).

Sign Up using your mobile number, email ID, and captcha.

Create Account by entering your name and setting a password.

Verify OTP sent to your mobile/email.

Log In with your credentials and OTP.

Fill Form 6 for new voter registration.

Upload Documents such as age and address proof.

Submit Application after reviewing all details.

How to Track Your Voter ID Application

Visit the NVSP portal and log in.

Click on ‘Track Application Status’.

Enter your reference number (from Form 6/6A).

Select your state and click Submit to view your status.

With this digital overhaul, the ECI aims to provide voters a faster, secure, and more transparent voter ID issuance experience.

