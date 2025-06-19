Mumbai, June 19: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 (RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025) today, June 19, ahead of the scheduled CBT 1 exam for undergraduate posts. Candidates who will be appearing for the 12th-pass level posts can check their allotted exam city by visiting the respective region-wise RRB websites and at rrb.digialm.com. It is worth noting that the RRB NTPC Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) exam for undergraduate posts will be held from June 29 to July 21.

According to RRB norms, the exam city slip is shared 10 days before the examination to help candidates plan their travel arrangements accordingly. However, the exam city slip is not a substitute for the admit card. On the other hand, the admit cards for the computer-based test (CBT) 1 will be released on June 25. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets from the same regional websites by logging in using their credentials.

How To Download RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the regional RRB such as rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, etc

The RRB NTPC 2025 city exam slip will contain details such as candidate's name and roll number, photograph, exam city and centre details, exam's date and shift timing and important instructions for the exam day. This year, a total of 1.21 crore applications were received for RRB NTPC posts.

Out of these, 63.26 lakh are for undergraduate (12th pass) posts and 58.40 lakh are for graduate-level posts.

