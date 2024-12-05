Gurugram, Dec 5 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested three persons, including a student, for stealing gold-plated ornaments weighing 2 kg from a jewellery shop in Farrukhnagar, officials said on Thursday.

The accused stole the ornaments mistaking them for gold, but when they went to sell them, it was found that they were all gold-plated jewellery, fetching them about Rs 6 lakh which has been recovered by the police, they added.

The theft took place on October 26 at a jewellery shop in Farrukhnagar and the accused -- Riyaz Badri Alam, Sohail and Akshay Murugan, all residents of Palghar in Maharashtra -- were arrested on Tuesday night, police said.

During interrogation, Riyaz said he was doing B.Tech from a college in Sector 72 and working part-time at a warehouse.

In September, Riyaz's friends Sohail and Akshay came to Gurugram in search of job and were staying with him. However, after the duo failed to secure a job and Riyaz also ran out of money, they hatched a plan to commit theft.

"On the night of October 26, the three accused broke into the jewellery shop in Farrukhnagar. After stealing the jewellery, they fled to Maharashtra. However, when they returned to sell the stolen items, it was found out that the ornaments were all gold-plated, and not real gold. During interrogation, the trio confessed to the crime," a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said.

