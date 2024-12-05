Mumbai, December 5: Devendra Fadnavis, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), today, December 5, took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a swearing-in ceremony held at at Azad Maidan. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Besides, Chief Ministers from various states, such as Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), Pramod Sawant (Goa), etc also graced the swearing-in ceremony. While the oath-taking event was a success, people are looking on the internet to know who is Amruta Fadnavis?

Who Is Amruta Fadnavis?

It must be noted that Amruta Fadnavis is Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife. After the oath ceremony, Amruta Fadnavis said that she she was happy as Devendra took oath as CM for the third time today. "He has served the people and will continue to do so in future too," she said. Besides being Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis is also a banker, singer, social worker and a mother. According to her official website Amruta Fadnavis is a trained classical singer. Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar As Deputy CMs in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Back in 2014, Amruta Fadnavis became the youngest first lady in the history of Maharashtra when Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra CM for the first time. She has also represented India at National Prayer Breakfast held in 2017. The National Prayer Breakfast was an International peace initiative presided over by the then US President Donald Trump. Amruta Fadnavis' maiden name is Amruta Ranade. She was born on April 9,1979 in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

She did her schooling from St Joseph Convent School in Nagpur and later graduated from GS College of Commerce and Economics. Amruta Fadnavis is quite active on social media and has over one million followers on Instagram alone. Notably, she has sung several songs such as Morya Re, Teri Meri-Phir Se, Saawan among others. Amruta Fadnavis married Devendra Fadnavis in December 2005. The couple has one daughter named Divija Fadnavis.

