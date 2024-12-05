Dispur, December 5: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) announced the APSC CCE 2024 exam results today, December 5. In an official notification, the commission announced the results of the APSC Combined Competitive Examination 2023 results for recruitment to Services / Posts of the Government of Assam. Candidates who appeared for the APSC CCE exam can visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in to check their result.

Notably, the interview for the APSC Combined Competitive Examination 2023 was conducted by the Commission in the presence of experts deputed by the Government of Assam from November 13 to November 29, 2024. The official notification also stated that the final result was finalised and approved by the Commission on December 5. RRB ALP Answer Key 2024: Provisional Answer Key of Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment Exam Released at rrb.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Chiranjeev Phukan topped the Assam Civil Service exam while Anisha Buragohain came second followed by Himadri Jita Bora as third rank holder. On the other hand, Partha Pratim Sarmah was the first rank holder in the Police Service Junior Grade. Natanjyoti Majumdar has been selected as the Superintendent of Taxes while Dhrubajyoti Das was picked as Superintendent of Excise.

The complete list of toppers in the APSC Combined Competitive Exam 2023 is available on the official website of the commission. A total of 45 candidates have been recommended for ACS, 35 for APS, one for Superintendent of Taxes, one for Superintendent of Excise, 13 for Assam Finance Service, six for Block Development Officer and four for Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies. 8th Pay Commission Update: When Will 8th CPC Be Implemented? Finance Ministry Answers.

Besides these, four candidates were recommended for Inspector of Taxes, four for Inspector of Labour, one for Assistant Employment Officer, three for Sub-Registrar, 107 for Assistant Accounts Officer and 11 for Inspecting Auditor (Elementary Education). For more details, candidates can visit the official website or check the detailed PDF here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).