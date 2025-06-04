Bahraich (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Three people were killed and another was injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bus here Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pradyuman Singh informed reporters that the accident occurred near Raghunathpur turn, just before the toll plaza on the Bahraich-Nanpara road. Four people travelling in the car sustained injuries in the crash.

The injured were rushed to the Bahraich district hospital.

"Abhay Pandey, Vivek Tiwari and Vinod Srivastava, all residents of Ayodhya district, were pronounced dead by doctors. The fourth car occupant, Ramkumar Yadav, sustained serious injuries," said the officer.

DSP Singh said that no one traveling in the bus suffered any injuries in the collision. Further investigations is underway.

