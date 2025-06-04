Srinagar, June 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Railway Bridge on Friday, June 6, marking a historic moment in Indian infrastructure development. Located in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the bridge is the highest railway arch bridge in the world, standing 359 metres above the Chenab River, at least 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh called the bridge a “proud symbol of New India’s strength and vision,” emphasising its strategic and engineering significance. The bridge, a long-delayed dream since its approval in 2003, now stands as a landmark feat in Indian railway history. Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Chenab Bridge, Flag Off Vande Bharat Trains Between Katra and Srinagar on June 6.

Know All About Chenab Bridge

The Chenab Bridge is part of the ambitious INR 35,000-crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL), a 272-kilometre-long project aimed at enhancing connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. Built at a cost of INR 1,486 crore by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd in collaboration with Afcons Infrastructure, VSL India, and Ultra Construction, the 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge connects Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district.

The bridge is engineered to withstand extreme weather, seismic activity, and wind speeds of up to 260 kmph, with a projected lifespan of 120 years. The structure has undergone extensive safety testing, including high-velocity wind and earthquake simulations, ensuring durability in one of the country’s most challenging terrains. Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Katra-Sangaldan Rail Link on April 19.

Initially slated for inauguration on April 19, the event was postponed due to adverse weather. The Ministry of Railways later confirmed June 6 as the revised date. Once operational, the Chenab Bridge will enable high-speed Vande Bharat trains to cut travel time between Katra and Srinagar to just 3 hours, a major improvement over the current 6–7 hours by road.

