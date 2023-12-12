Bahraich (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) Three people, including a policeman and his two-year-old son, were killed when their car rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when Suresh Tyagi (50), a head constable, was returning to Bahraich with his family, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

The ASP said Tyagi, his son Basu and driver Yakoob (30) were killed. His wife and another son were injured in the accident that took place in an area under the Fakarpur police station, the officer said.

The injured were hospitalised and their conditions is stated to be stable, Tripathi said. Police have seized the tractor-trolley and detained its driver.

