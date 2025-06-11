Hyderabad, Jun 11 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has arrested an Irrigation department official in connection with a case of Disproportionate Assets (DA) against him.

A case was registered against the N Sridhar, Executive Engineer, Irrigation and Command Area Development Department, Division No-8, SRSP Camp in Karimnagar district for allegedly acquiring assets by "indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means" during his service, an ACB release said here. The accused officer was previously associated with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, sources said.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

The ACB said searches were conducted at the house of the accused and 13 other places belonging to him and his relatives.

During the searches, several properties including villa, flats, commercial space, independent buildings, 16 acres of agricultural land, 19 residential prime open plots, two four-wheelers, gold ornaments and bank deposits were unearthed, it said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared for 13,735 Posts: Know How to Download Scorecard at sbi.co.in and Next Steps for Junior Associate Recruitment.

The searches are still going on, the ACB said adding the accused officer is arrested.

Further investigation is in progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)