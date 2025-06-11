New Delhi, June 11: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on May 25, 2025, can now check their qualification status on the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The result is published in a roll number-wise PDF format listing the candidates selected for the next stage — the UPSC Mains Examination, which will commence from August 22, 2025.

This year, approximately 10 lakh candidates appeared for the Prelims to compete for 979 vacancies across top civil services like the IAS, IPS, and IFS. The examination consisted of two papers — General Studies Paper I and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). Notably, only scores from Paper I are used to determine eligibility for the Mains, as CSAT is qualifying in nature. SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared for 13,735 Posts: Know How to Download Scorecard at sbi.co.in and Next Steps for Junior Associate Recruitment.

While individual marks and cutoffs will be released only after the final selection process concludes, coaching institutes estimate the expected cutoff for the General Category to lie between 82 and 90 marks. UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out at upsc.gov.in: Union Public Service Commission Releases Examination Schedule for Next Year, Know Dates for CSE Prelims and Mains Exam.

Steps To Check UPSC Prelims Result 2025

Visit the official UPSC website – https://www.upsc.gov.in

Navigate to the “What’s New” or “Examination” tab.

Click on the “Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 – Result” link.

Download the PDF file containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Use Ctrl+F to search for your Roll Number in the list.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the list are eligible for the Mains Examination. All qualified aspirants should begin preparations immediately and regularly visit the UPSC portal for updates related to admit cards and examination schedules.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).