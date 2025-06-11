New Delhi, June 11: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially declared the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Candidates who appeared for the mains examination can now check and download the merit list PDF from SBI’s official website — sbi.co.in. This result marks a crucial step forward in the massive recruitment drive aimed at filling 13,735 vacancies across SBI branches nationwide.

The SBI Clerk Mains exam was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, at multiple centres across the country. The exam featured 190 questions worth 200 marks, covering General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. With a negative marking scheme of 0.25 marks per incorrect answer, the exam tested both accuracy and comprehensive knowledge. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2025 Date: UPSC CSE Prelims Results Soon on upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ tab available on the homepage.

Scroll down and click on ‘Current Openings’ under the Join SBI section.

Look for the ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)’ link.

Click on the link for the mains exam result.

Open the result PDF and use the search function (Ctrl + F) to find your roll number.

If your roll number appears in the PDF, you have qualified for the next stage.

Make sure to download and save the result PDF for future reference.

Previously, SBI had released the results for the Ladakh UT under the Chandigarh Circle. Now, with the national-level results available, selected candidates are advised to stay updated on the SBI website for further instructions regarding the next phase—either local language proficiency tests, document verification, or joining formalities, depending on their region. CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys.

The announcement of the SBI Clerk Mains result is a major milestone for aspirants across India. Successful candidates now move closer to securing a position in one of India’s largest public sector banks, marking a step forward in their banking careers.

