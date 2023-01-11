Greater Noida, Jan 11 (PTI) Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) on Wednesday introduced the Italian bicycle brand Benelli Bike in India and also launched Superbike Keeway SR250 at Auto Expo 2023.

Priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), SR250 is the eighth product offering of the Hungarian brand in the Indian market.

Also Read | Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023 Quotes & HD Images: Slogans, Photos and Wallpapers To Share Remembering the Indian Freedom Fighter and Former Prime Minister.

It has classic design elements with modern-day features, making it a perfect Neo-retro offering for urban commuting.

Commenting on the development, AARI Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said: "With the exceptional response, we have been receiving for the earlier launch SR125, we have decided to add another member to the Keeway SR series, allowing customers to opt for more options within the brand".

Also Read | Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 To Be Held From January 13 to 18 in Greater Noida, Will Explore Futuristic Green Tech.

Powered by a single-cylinder 4-stroke 223 cc engine, SR250 produces 16.08 HP of peak power.

Deliveries of SR250 will start in April 2023.

Besides, AARI announced the arrival of Benelli Bike, popularly known as BB Bike, offering a range of mountain, gravel and road-focused bicycles, along with electric-powered bicycles.

AARI is looking at the growing popularity of the athleisure and fitness segment in India as more people have become fitness enthusiasts, making it the perfect time to introduce BB Bike here, Jhabakh said.

"There is a huge demand and great potential for international bikes and B Bike with its exciting range, comes across as the perfect blend of innovation and technology," he said.

It will also offer accessories that include protective gears, spares and components.

Mahavir group, one of the leading automobile dealers in the country, also spearheads operations of Benelli and Keeway brands through AARI. These brands are operating over 50 dealerships.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)