The nation is observing the death anniversary of its former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. A charismatic leader and a champion of democracy, he coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', the objective of which was to lead the people of India to self-sustenance and self-reliance. Shastri was a Congress leader and India’s second PM. He led the country successfully during the Indo-Pak war of 1965. Shastriji jumped into India's freedom movement while he was still in school at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi. He was jailed, but that did not deter him from seeing the country through the crucial period of independence and the initial years of governance. Share these Lal Bahadur Shashtri Death Anniversary 2023 powerful quotes, slogans, photos and HD wallpapers To remember the brave Indian freedom fighter. Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: Know Birth Anniversary Date, History, Political Career and Significance of the Day That Pays Tribute to 2nd Prime Minister of India.

Shastri was deeply impressed and influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, who made him join the Indian independence movement in the 1920s. As we remember his immense contribution to the freedom struggle and nation-building, we look at some of Shastri's inspirational quotes that will be relevant for future generations. We at LatestLY bring you Lal Bahadur Shashtri Death Anniversary 2023 powerful quotes, slogans, photos and HD wallpapers to share to remember the brave Indian freedom fighter. Here Are Lesser-Known Facts About India's 'Man of Peace'.

Whatsapp Message Reads: The Economic Issues Are Most Vital for Us and It Is of the Highest Importance That We Should Fight Our Biggest Enemies – Poverty, Unemployment. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Whatsapp Message Reads: Those Who Govern Must See How the People React to Administration. Ultimately, the People Are the Final Arbiters. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Whatsapp Message Reads: The Rule of Law Should Be Respected so That the Basic Structure of Our Democracy Is Maintained and Further Strengthened. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Whatsapp Message Reads: The Preservation of Freedom, Is Not the Task of Soldiers Alone. The Whole Nation Has To Be Strong. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Whatsapp Message Reads: Discipline and United Action Are the Real Source of Strength for the Nation. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Shashtriji led the country during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. His renowned slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ became very popular during the war. He was one of the greatest Indian leaders who played an important role in the freedom movement. He was conferred with the 'Shastri' title in Kashi Vidya Peeth in 1926 to mark his scholarly success.

