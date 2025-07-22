Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis and lauded him for leading his state on the path of progress, transparency and good governance.

Fadnavis assumed office as Maharashtra CM on December 5, 2024. He held the position twice from 2014 to 2019.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to the popular leader, Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, who is leading Maharashtra on the path of progress, transparency, and good governance!" Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I pray to Lord Shri Siddhivinayak that you always remain healthy, live a long life, and continue to move forward with dedication on the path of public service," he said.

"May Maharashtra attain new momentum, new direction and new prosperity under your illustrious leadership-this is my heartfelt wish," Adityanath added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also greeted Fadnavis on his birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

