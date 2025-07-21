Mumbai, July 21: After being grounded for over five weeks at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India's Kerala due to a hydraulic failure, the British Royal Navy’s F-35B fighter jet is finally set to take off on Tuesday, July 22.

The fighter jet, part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group currently operating in the Indo-Pacific, has now received final technical clearance to depart. A 24-member team, including 14 technical experts and 10 crew members, from the British Royal Air Force arrived in Kerala earlier this month to complete repairs, after initial attempts by a Royal Navy unit failed. British F-35 Lightning Fighter Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport After Failed Warship Return Due to Rough Seas, Low Fuel.

How Much Did Thiruvananthapuram Airport Earn From F-35B Fighter Jet Parking?

According to a report by CNBC-TV18 citing the Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW), the F-35B has incurred estimated parking charges of INR 26,261 per day. Over the course of more than 38 days on the ground, the total parking fee is projected to exceed INR 9.9 lakh.

F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet To Fly Out of India on July 22

The advanced combat jet was towed to a secure hangar on July 6 for inspection and repairs. With the hydraulic issue now rectified, the aircraft is expected to depart for the UK on July 22, resuming its role within the Carrier Strike Group. British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet Listed for Sale on Fake OLX Site After Emergency Landing in Kerala, Pics Go Viral.

The fifth-generation stealth aircraft, valued at over USD 110 million, made an emergency landing on June 14 while en route from the United Kingdom to Australia, after encountering a hydraulic malfunction, low fuel levels, and adverse weather conditions. The Indian Air Force facilitated the emergency landing and provided ongoing logistical support.

