Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged BJP workers to take the achievements of the central government to every citizen.

Addressing a state-level workshop organised in Lucknow on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it is the good fortune of the nation to have the impactful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Amrit Kaal of independence.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Taxi Service: Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out Water Taxis From Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai Airport.

Themed "11 Years of Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare ('seva, sushashan aur gareeb kalyan ke 11 varsh)", the event began with floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the UP government said in a statement.

Urging party workers to focus on grassroots engagement, the chief minister said it is everyone's responsibility to communicate the government's 11 years of achievements at the booth level. He called for connecting all sections and organisations with the campaign and highlighting success stories of beneficiaries.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Adityanath said that the 11 years of Modi government's performance form the foundation for realizing the vision of a developed India. "Workers must play an active role in disseminating these achievements at the state, district, mandal, and Shakti Kendra levels," he said.

He encouraged workers not to limit the campaign to the party cadre, but to engage with the general public, professional groups, and direct beneficiaries.

Citing recent by-elections, he said that coordinated meetings of party departments and cells had proved effective. BJP's six morchas and 22-23 cells represent every segment of society, including lawyers, doctors, teachers, students, and beneficiaries. Organising meetings with these groups and selecting speakers from among them would ensure effective outreach, he said.

Highlighting the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Adityanath said that where once illness became a crisis for families, today over 50 crore people in India, including 10 crore in Uttar Pradesh, are covered under the scheme. Through the Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Yojana, senior citizens above the age of 70 receive free health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, without any discrimination.

Speaking on progress in healthcare, he said that prior to 2014, India had only one AIIMS. While Atal Bihari Vajpayee established six AIIMS, the Modi government has added 22 more, including two in Uttar Pradesh. The "One District, One Medical College" vision has made institutions a reality in remote districts such as Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Mirzapur, providing both healthcare access and employment. He urged workers to proudly promote these achievements and counter misinformation from the opposition.

He said that PM Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister to restore Ayodhya's glory. He urged workers to actively participate in programmes like the Tiranga Yatra, Ahilyabai Holkar anniversary, and International Yoga Day.

He also called on BJP workers to participate in the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign and River Rejuvenation Programme on World Environment Day (June 5).

Adityanath concluded by stating that Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of the double-engine government, is reaching new heights of development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)