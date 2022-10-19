Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that every suspected dengue patient is hospitalised.

Wards in hospitals should be always available for dengue patients, TMC chief Abhijeet Bangar said.

Thane has reported three confirmed cases of dengue so far in October, the civic body said.

The municipal commissioner also asked officials to take up a weekly follow-up of patients on the lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients should not be sent out of hospitals for conducting platelets and blood tests and expenses should not be borne out by them.

In September, five cases of dengue were confirmed and 88 of Malaria.

