Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Chemical manufacturing company Aether Industries on Wednesday said it has signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Milliken Chemical and Textile (India) Co, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-headquartered Milliken & Company.

This long-term partnership positions Aether as the sole contract manufacturing partner for a key strategic product for Milliken, the company said in a statement.

The initial duration of the agreement is 10 years, underscoring the trust and alignment between both organisations, it added.

The project will be executed at one of Aether's manufacturing units - Aether's Site 3+, in Surat, Gujarat, which will be fully dedicated to manufacturing the contracted product, the company added.

