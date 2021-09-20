New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) IT company AGC Networks on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of Essar Group's Anshuman Ruia as executive director of the company.

At present, Ruia is leading Essar's investment in asset-light, new age businesses in the technology and fintech domains.

He is part of the second generation of the Ruia family that founded Essar. Essar was founded in 1969 by his father, Shashi Ruia, and uncle Ravi Ruia.

AGC Networks said in a regulatory filing that its board has "approved the appointment of Anshuman Ruia as executive director of the company subject to approval of shareholders and other regulatory approval, as applicable."

