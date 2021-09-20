Royal Challengers Bangalore would be the favourites when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 on Monday. The game would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Knight Riders, despite possessing star players in their lineup, have had a very tough time in the first phase of the competition in India. The consistent failure of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana at the top of the order has had a telling impact on the remaining batsmen as they have failed to recover from slow starts in the powerplay. KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Also, the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan have not been in the best of forms for the two-time champions and hence, they find themselves in the seventh place and in desperate need for a change in fortunes. Their skipper, Eoin Morgan too has had a lukewarm season so far with the bat and a lot would be expected from him in this match.

Bangalore, who would be captained by Virat Kohli for the last time this season, have been in good form and are now closing in on a spot in the playoffs. Wanindu Hasaranga, one of their replacement players, would be a performer to watch out for along with the likes of AB De Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, both of whom scored big runs the last time they faced KKR earlier this year. While Bangalore would aim at a league double, KKR on the other hand would need their experienced players to step up and make an impact.