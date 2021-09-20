OUT! Another one bites the dust. Andre Russell strikes in his second over. KS Bharat's debut innings doesn't last long. He is caught near the deep mid-wicket.
OUT! RCB lose their second wicket, just on the last ball before the end of Powerplay. Devdutt Padikkal is caught behind while looking to steer the ball towards the third man region.
KS Bharat is the new batsman in for RCB. After losing Virat Kohli early, RCB needs one bug partnership from here. Devdutt Padikkal has shown some aggression while debutant Bharat is being extra cautious.
OUT! What a strike for KKR! Prasidh Krishna traps RCB captain in front of the wickets. Kohli opts for DRS but all in vain, it is three reds. After being hit for a four, Krishna makes a strong comeback.
Varun Chakravarthy opens the attack for KKR. Four runs from his first over with both the RCB openers, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal facing the spinner. Why is RCB Playing in Blue Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2021 Match at Abu Dhabi?
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS: RCB have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Two debutants in RCB line-up.
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 match. Stay tuned for toss and playing XI updates.
Royal Challengers Bangalore would be the favourites when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 on Monday. The game would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Knight Riders, despite possessing star players in their lineup, have had a very tough time in the first phase of the competition in India. The consistent failure of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana at the top of the order has had a telling impact on the remaining batsmen as they have failed to recover from slow starts in the powerplay. KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.
Also, the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan have not been in the best of forms for the two-time champions and hence, they find themselves in the seventh place and in desperate need for a change in fortunes. Their skipper, Eoin Morgan too has had a lukewarm season so far with the bat and a lot would be expected from him in this match.
Live Cricket Score Updates
Bangalore, who would be captained by Virat Kohli for the last time this season, have been in good form and are now closing in on a spot in the playoffs. Wanindu Hasaranga, one of their replacement players, would be a performer to watch out for along with the likes of AB De Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, both of whom scored big runs the last time they faced KKR earlier this year. While Bangalore would aim at a league double, KKR on the other hand would need their experienced players to step up and make an impact.