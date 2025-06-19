Lucknow, Jun 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Yadav, whose party is a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, shared a message in Hindi on his official account on social media platform X.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji and best wishes for a harmonious, inclusive, and accommodating socio-political activism," he said.

Born on June 19, 1970, in New Delhi, Gandhi currently represents the Raebareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha.

