Mumbai, June 19: Looking for the latest Shillong Teer Results today, June 19, 2025? Thursday’s Shillong Teer Result is eagerly awaited by participants across Meghalaya, covering popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result Chart reveals the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. For quick access to accurate Shillong Teer Result, visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Stay down to check the official Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 19.

How do you find reliable Shillong Teer Results for June 19, 2025? The daily Shillong Teer Result Chart offers a detailed breakdown of winning numbers from both rounds of the game, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Whether you follow Shillong Morning Teer or Juwai Ladrymbai, these official results help players track outcomes accurately. Don’t miss out on Thursday’s updates available on popular result portals like meghalayateer.com and teerresults.com. Bookmark these sites for instant Shillong Teer result access or scroll below to check results and stay ahead in this traditional archery-based lottery. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 19, 2025: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on June 19, 2025, players must follow a few simple steps. First, visit any of the websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Look for the option titled "Shillong Teer Result for June 19, 2025" or navigate to the Shillong Teer Result Chart section. Once there, you will find the winning numbers listed separately for Round 1 and Round 2, which are usually announced shortly after the conclusion of each round. Those interested can also check the results below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 40

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 04

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a legal, traditional archery-based lottery game conducted in Meghalaya, primarily at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is held from Monday to Saturday and involves local archers shooting arrows at a target. It is played in two rounds, where participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. The winning numbers are determined based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. Regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a state-approved lottery, blending indigenous sport with a unique form of legal betting.

