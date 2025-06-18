Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Express distribution and supply chain firm Allcargo Gati on Wednesday said it has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network to help buyers and sellers on the platform leverage its logistics services.

This strategic integration with the central government-backed initiative enhances the accessibility of reliable and tech-enabled logistics solutions for businesses of all sizes, helping them streamline deliveries, optimise supply chains, and boost operational efficiency, Allcargo Gati said.

"By joining ONDC Network for B2B, we align with the government's vision of fostering an open and inclusive e-commerce ecosystem. Our mission is to empower customers with seamless logistics solutions that strengthen their market competitiveness," said Ketan Kulkarni, Managing Director and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain Limited.

Through a robust express distribution network, we will enable businesses of all sizes to efficiently reach customers across every corner of the country, he said.

Leveraging its vast logistics infrastructure, advanced warehousing, and AI-driven route optimisation, the company offers end-to-end logistics solutions across 19,800 PIN codes in 735 districts, enabling faster and more efficient deliveries nationwide.

Businesses on the ONDC Network now gain access to Allcargo Gati's full-spectrum logistics services, including express distribution, warehousing, and last-mile delivery, it said.

These services are tailored to suit the unique needs of industries like automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and durable products, as per the company.

"Allcargo Gati joining the ONDC Network marks a pivotal shift in how B2B logistics is delivered in India. With logistics costs estimated to be a considerable part of GDP, ONDC's open, interoperable framework offers a pathway to greater efficiency, better capacity utilisation, and reduced costs at scale.

"This move levels the playing field, empowering small and medium businesses with access to tech-enabled, enterprise-grade logistics infrastructure," said Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC.

