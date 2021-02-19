Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI):Amazon India on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) to provide ex-service personnel jobs for the e-commerce firm in the country.

Under the MoU, Amazon India would continue to create career opportunities for the ex-service personnel who had served the country, the company said in a press release.

Veterans would have access to the work opportunities, including a mix of individual contribution and managerial roles in fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery stations, the release said.

The collaboration further expands Amazon Indias existing military veterans employment programme, it said.

"We are humbled to work with the DGR and be able to share workspace with our veterans from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and their families. In alignment with Amazons global vision of hiring 25,000 military veterans by 2025, we will continue to hire remarkable talent and provide them with opportunities to leverage their strength and capabilities in the future," Director (human resources), Amazon India Operations, Swati Rustagi said. The MoU was signed by HR director, (customer fulfilment & corporate), Amazon India Operations, Liju Thomas and Major General MK Sagoch of DGR. Already, the e-commerce company has several military veterans in its leadership and managerial roles, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)