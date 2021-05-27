New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Amazon India on Thursday said it is arranging COVID-19 health insurance cover for registered sellers on its marketplace.

The insurance, which will be provided through Acko General Insurance Ltd, will be free of cost for the sellers and is a follow-up to the COVID-19 health insurance policy arranged in 2020, a statement said.

"Amazon.in will fully fund the premium cost for this group insurance policy that will be valid for one year after activation. Sellers with an active listing on Amazon.in between January 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021 can enroll themselves under the group policy to get coverage for COVID-19 hospitalisation and medical expenses up to Rs 50,000," it added.

In addition, the insurance policy will also cover domiciliary treatment expenses, as prescribed, up to the sum insured, it said.

**** CSS Corp to appoint Sunil Mittal as Chief Executive Officer

*CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology consulting services provider, on Thursday said its board has chosen Sunil Mittal as the organisation's next Chief Executive Officer.

Mittal, currently the Chief Operating Officer at CSS Corp, will take up the new role effective July 1 and will also join the company's board of directors, a statement said.

He will succeed Manish Tandon, who is stepping down after engineering a successful turnaround for the company.

"In his current role as the COO and in his prior role as the company's Chief Revenue Officer, Sunil has architected unprecedented revenue momentum and pipeline for the company. We are confident that he will be able to build upon this foundation and take the organisation to the next level," Sanjay Chakrabarty, Chairman of CSS Corp's Board of Directors, said.

**** Headspace offers free subscriptions to Indian healthcare workers

*Headspace, a meditation platform, on Thursday said it will provide free subscriptions valid till May 2022 to healthcare professionals working across India to address the rising levels of stress and burnout.

The offer is available to all public and private sector healthcare professionals across India, a statement said. Healthcare practitioners can gain access to the Headspace app by providing some basic identification information.

To ensure extensive reach across public and private sectors, healthcare workers registered on Lybrate, a mobile health platform that connects patients with healthcare providers, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)