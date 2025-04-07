Pedapadu (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday launched a tribal upliftment programme in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, promising "tribal welfare within six months."

Titled 'Adavi Talli Bata', the initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janjati Adiwasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM Jan Man) scheme and aims to improve connectivity in tribal areas through road construction.

"Tribal development is a priority for our government, with a focus on better roads, drainage, schools, water supply, health centres, and more," Kalyan said in a press release.

The Deputy CM met tribal residents at Pedapadu and received petitions on 12 key issues, including a demand for a bridge at Chaparai Gadda to improve access.

Walking through Chaparai Gadda, he listened to residents' grievances about a bridge damaged by Cyclone Hudhud and directed officials to begin reconstruction.

He also promised the construction of a new school building in the village.

