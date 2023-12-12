Nagaluty (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Forest officials arrested a 29-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly slaughtering a spotted deer in Nandyala district, and seized 35 kg venison from him, said an official.

T Dora Swamy, Nagaluty Forest ranger, Atmakur Division, told PTI that G Banti Eedanna and an accomplice captured the deer in Venkatapuram forest area and slaughtered it.

"They laid the snare on Monday night, captured the three-year-old male deer and slaughtered it. We nabbed them on receiving a tip-off at 6:30 am on Tuesday. By then, they killed the deer and stuffed the meat in sacks," said Swamy.

Though Eedanna's accomplice escaped, Swamy said the two had disposed of the animal's skin, decapitated it and chopped its limbs before the forest officials could reach them.

According to the forest ranger, Eedanna was planning to consume a part of the venison and sell the leftover meat.

Forest officials booked Eedanna, who ekes out a living as a labourer, under Sections 2 (16), 9 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, and also the Biodiversity Act.

He was produced in a local court which remanded him until December 26, Swamy said.

