Coimbatore, Aug 6 (PTI): A scanning device, costing Rs 2.4 crore, was on Thursday unveiled in the Government ESI Hospital, a facility to exclusively treat COVID-19 cases, here.

Inaugurating the medical equipment, Tamil Nadu Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said this is the second such CT scan in the hospital. A total of 100 people can be screened daily with the new machine, he said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Remembers Sushma Swaraj on Her Death Anniversary Today, Says Her Ideals Will Continue to Inspire Generations to Come.

A total of 1,749 people, tested positive for COVID-19, had been scanned for lung disease in the hospital and all of them had fully recovered.

So far 1.37 lakh people have been tested in the district, of which 5,805 tested positive, 4,224 discharged and 1,491 under treatment, he said. Of the 450 beds, 340 have the oxygen facility and more would be fitted soon; another 400 beds would be added in the hospital, which is the second biggest in the state after the one in Chennai, Velumani said.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah Health Update: Former Karnataka CM, Who Tested Positive for COVID-19, Is Now Stable and Comfortable, Says Manipal Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)