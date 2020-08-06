New Delhi, August 6: Home Minister Amit Shah remembered senior BJP leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister, who is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus, termed Swaraj as an outstanding parliamentarian who dedicated her life for the nation. "Tributes to Sushma Swaraj ji on her punyatithi. Sushma ji was a towering figure of Indian polity, an outstanding parliamentarian and a brilliant orator who dedicated her entire life in the service of the nation. Her ideals will continue to inspire the generations to come", Shah tweeted. Swaraj died of cardiac arrest last year at the age of 67. Sushma Swaraj 1st Death Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu And Other Political Leaders Remember Former EAM on Her First Punya Tithi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Swaraj on her punyatithi. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that Swaraj served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for the country at the world stage. "Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi (death anniversary). Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened," the prime minister tweeted. He also shared a video of the remarks he had made at a prayer meeting organised in Swaraj's memory last year.

Here's the tweet:

Tributes to Sushma Swaraj ji on her punyatithi. Sushma ji was a towering figure of Indian polity, an outstanding parliamentarian and a brilliant orator who dedicated her entire life in the service of the nation. Her ideals will continue to inspire the generations to come. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2020

Leaders across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to the former external affairs minister. The leaders remembered Swaraj's powerful oratory and rich contribution to India''s diplomacy. Jaishankar succeeded Swaraj as the external affairs minister after the BJP returned to power again. "Today, more than ever, remember her fondly. Always an inspiration," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted along with a number of photographs featuring him and Swaraj.

