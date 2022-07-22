Coimbatore, Jul 22 (PTI) A 32-year old man from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh was found dead on Friday in his room at a yoga centre on the city's outskirts.

According to police, the deceased man was identified as Gullu Ramana and he had come to the centre on July 15 to participate in a six-month yoga programme.

Ramana did not attend the programme at 5.30 in the morning and other roommates later noticed his body hanging from the ceiling in the room, they said.

According to sources in the yoga centre, Ramana came to the place a month ago for a residential yoga progamme and the suicide was due to personal reasons.

In the letter, purportedly written by Ramana, the youth mentioned that he was struggling with personal issues due to which he took this drastic step. He also stated that nobody else is responsible for his action, they said.

Police came and shifted the body for a post-mortem to the Government Hospital, sources at the centre said.

