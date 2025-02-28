Aizawl, Feb 28 (PTI) Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Mizoram Police seized a firearm and ammunition in two separation operations in Lawngtlai and Siaha towns on Thursday, an official statement said.

In Lawngtlai, two persons were arrested with ammunition, the Assam Rifles said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 01 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

In another joint operation in Siaha, the Assam Rifles and state police also seized 22 mm air carbine and ammunition, it said.

One person was arrested in connection with the seizure, it added.

Also Read | HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Registration Reopens on March 1 for 2,424 Vacancies, Know Steps To Apply at hpsc.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)