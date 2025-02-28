Gurugram, February 28: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has decided to reopen the online registration process for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 from March 1 to March 15, 2025. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,424 Assistant Professor (College Cadre) positions in the Higher Education Department across various subjects. To be eligible, candidates must hold a Master’s degree with at least 55% marks in a relevant subject from an Indian or accredited foreign university. Additionally, applicants should have knowledge of Hindi or Sanskrit up to the matric level or in higher education. India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Over 21,000 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates and How To Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The age limit for applicants is between 21 and 42 years, calculated as of 15 days before the month preceding the last application submission date. The application fee is ₹1,000 for male candidates and ₹250 for female candidates, payable via net banking, debit card, or credit card. RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration for 32,438 Posts Begins Tomorrow at rrbapply.gov.in; Know Salary, Examination Date and Steps To Apply.

How to Apply for HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Click on the “Apply Online” link on the homepage.

Register yourself on the new page.

Log in using the registered credentials.

Fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for further details and the corrigendum regarding category-wise eligibility conditions.

