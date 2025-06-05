Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Artha Venture Fund I, an early-stage micro-VC fund promoted by the ArthaIndia Ventures family office, has deployed over Rs 175 crore across 32 seed-stage startups out of its total corpus of Rs 225 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The fund, which was launched in FY19 and closed in July 2021, has participated in over 50 investment rounds. Its portfolio includes startups such as Everest Fleet, Agnikul, LenDenClub, GetWork, Lemnisk, InstaAstro, Daalchini, and Nirmalaya.

The fund has delivered an internal rate of return (IRR) of 61 per cent, outperforming the industry average IRR of 35 per cent for comparable micro-VC funds in India, placing it among the top five globally, according to the statement.

In FY25, the portfolio companies of AVF I collectively recorded revenues exceeding Rs 2,100 crore, with two ventures attaining valuations of over USD 400 million, it added.

"With its final seed investment now complete, AVF I strategically shift its focus to deploying the remaining capital into targeted follow-on rounds within its high-performing portfolio," Artha Venture Fund's Managing Partner Anirudh A Damani said.

