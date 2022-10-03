New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Realty firm Ashiana Housing on Monday said it will invest Rs 92 crore to develop the first phase of its senior living new project at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

The company has launched a new project 'Ashiana Advik', which is meant for senior citizens, in Sector 39, Bhiwadi.

The project, spread over 16.9 acres of land, will have a total of 910 housing units. The first phase of the project will have 192 units, Ashiana Housing said in a statement.

"The total cost of Phase I of the project is approximately Rs 92 crore," the company said.

Ankur Gupta, Joint MD, Ashiana Housing, said the company is a pioneer in developing senior living housing projects in the country.

"The investment will add value to our nationwide portfolio with its unique features, the project makes living easy and convenient," he said.

Ashiana Housing Ltd develops mid-income housing projects. With presence across 9 cities in India. It has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet serving over 15,000 families.

