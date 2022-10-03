Google, the global tech giant, will officially launch the Pixel Watch on October 6, 2022. The company will also launch the Pixel 7 Series, along with the Pixel Watch. The Pixel 7 Series will comprise Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Ahead of the Pixel Watch launch, the smartwatch has been spotted on Amazon, revealing its pricing in Germany and other European regions. The listing was spotted by Reddit user Vgkantis and shared online. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch Revealed at Google I/O 2022; Pixel Buds Pro Launched.

Google Pixel Watch Amazon Listing (Photo Credits: Vgkantis Reddit)

According to the Amazon website, Google Pixel Watch will cost EUR 357 (approximately Rs 28,530). The listing also reveals that the smartwatch will be delivered on October 13, which is sooner than what was previously speculated. In terms of specifications, Google Pixel Watch will come with sleep monitoring, heart rate and rhythm tracking sensors as well as EKG.

It will be 5ATM water resistant and feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartwatch will come with six watch faces and band colour options such as white, lemongrass, olive, red, grey, beige/brown and green. Other features might include ECG tracking, Google Assistant, Google Wallet, Help by Google, Fitbit integration and emergency mode. Google Pixel Watch is said to run on Wear OS 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).