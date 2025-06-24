New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting on Tuesday to review coal logistics and transportation efficiency.

"The primary focus of the discussion was on accelerating silo loading infrastructure, which significantly enhances the quality and speed of coal evacuation. Silo loading ensures uniform coal sizing, eliminates complaints of boulders from power plants, reduces wagon damage, and offers reliable operations unaffected by weather disruptions," a press note shared by the Railway Ministry said.

Over the years, the share of coal loaded through silos has risen from 18.8 per cent in 2022–23 to 29 per cent in 2025–26 (till date), showcasing a focused and sustained improvement in coal logistics, it added.

According to the note, both ministers reviewed existing and upcoming projects to expand silo facilities across key coalfields and emphasis was also laid on inter-ministerial coordination to streamline operations from mine to plant.

The Railway Ministry maintained that the coal stock at all thermal power plants has touched an all-time high of 61.3 million tonnes (sufficient for 25 days of consumption) to date in 2025.

"This record stock strengthens energy security and ensures uninterrupted power supply during the high-demand summer and adds confidence of sufficient stock in monsoon months when coal production and transportation is hampered by heavy rains," the ministry said.

