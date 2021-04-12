New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Private sector Bandhan Bank on Monday said it has witnessed a 21 per cent yearly growth in loans and advances to Rs 87,054 crore as of March 31, 2021.

The bank's loans and advances stood at Rs 71,846 crore as on March 31, 2020.

There are three components under loans and advances -- on-books, off-books and TLTRO (targeted long term repo operations).

The TLTRO facility was launched by the Reserve Bank last March in view of the pandemic-induced stress to the economy.

Under this, there is provision by banks to provide on-tap funding to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) for lending to some stressed sectors.

Total deposits of Bandhan Bank grew by 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 77,972 crore as against Rs 57,082 crore during the reported period, it said in a regulatory filing.

CASA (current account and savings account) deposits jumped by 61 per cent to Rs 33,827 crore by end of March this year, from Rs 21,028 crore in the year-ago period.

The CASA ratio stood at 43.4 per cent by end of March 2021, up from 36.8 per cent earlier.

The bank's retail to total deposits ratio was 79 per cent, slightly up from 78 per cent.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) as on March 31, 2021 was nearly 122 per cent.

The overall collection efficiency stood nearly 96 per cent for the month of March 2021, said the Kolkata-headquartered bank.

Bandhan Bank further said the figures mentioned as on March 31, 2021 are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to review by the audit committee and board of directors and also subject to audit by its statutory auditors.

The data is released under Sebi guidelines on disclosure norms and code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive data.

Bandhan Bank stock closed at Rs 327.45 apiece on BSE, down 8.85 per cent from the previous close.

