Bengaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) Although average wedding budget is 12 per cent less than national average of 36.5 Lakh, Bengaluru has 30 per cent more guests, said Annual Wedding Report 2024.

The survey conducted by WedMeGood, a wedding planning website and app, delves into key trends and insights surrounding wedding budgets, honeymoon preferences, wedding planners, and the growing influence of digital tools in shaping modern weddings.

"In Bengaluru, roughly 5.7 per cent spend over Rs 1 crore as opposed to 9 per cent overall," said Mehak Sagar Shahani, Co-founder of WedMeGood.

For the fourth report, WedMeGood had surveyed over 3,500 engaged couples from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities with weddings until March 31, 2025, she added.

The report has also identified the newest trend in how couples are meeting.

"Social media apps are more popular than dating or matrimonial apps. Some interesting insights noted are the emergence of social media managers for weddings, popularity of bachelorette trips and detailed discussions about finances and mental health before marriage," added Shahani.

According to her, wedding planners are rising in popularity in India with 16.7 per cent couples hiring them, a 15 per cent increase year-on-year, compared with 2023-24.

"This trend is largely being driven by the increase in destination weddings. Destination weddings now form 1/4th of total weddings planned, with over 60% of weddings costing over Rs 1 crore being destination weddings," added Shahani.

Sustainability has also become a talking point for young couples with 45.5 per cent of respondents claimed to have opted for lab grown diamonds and 52 per cent of couples opted for eco-conscious choices such as donating excess food or limiting use of plastic, said the report.

