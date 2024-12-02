Mumbai, December 2: In honour of the 68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and the Central Railway have announced special arrangements to facilitate the smooth movement of followers of him visiting Mumbai's Dadar from December 5 to 6, 2024. Take a look at special arrangements by BEST and Central Railway on Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024.

BEST has pledged to provide a range of services to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply during the event, considering the large crowds expected to gather for this significant occasion. From December 4 to 7, 2024, BEST will run special buses every 15-20 minutes from Dadar Railway Station to Chaityabhoomi. Additional buses will be deployed on routes connecting various parts of Mumbai to ensure easy access to the event.

Additionally, the Central Railway has announced that 12 special suburban trains will be run on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, which falls on December 6, 2024. These special trains will operate from midnight on December 5-6, with routes between Parel-Kalyan and Kurla-Panvel stations, catering to the large influx of passengers expected for the occasion. The trains will stop at all stations along the way to accommodate as many passengers as possible.

BEST Announces Special Services on Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024

Several services have been arranged to ensure the smooth functioning of the 68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas events. Temporary power will be provided to tents and structures around Chaityabhoomi and Shivaji Park and power connection applications will be accepted at the BEST Customer Service Office in Dadar until December 4, 2024.

Information kiosks will be set up at key locations to share details about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the event. A special INR 60 daily bus pass will be available for easier travel, with bus conductors and supervisors stationed at major spots to assist passengers. Additionally, the BEST Medical Department will offer free medical check-ups, first aid, and treatment throughout the event.

Central Railway to Run 12 Special Mumbai Local Trains

Special train services have been scheduled for Mahaparinirvan Diwas between December 5-6, 2024, to facilitate travel for devotees. On the Main Line, UP specials include Kurla-Parel (00:45-01:05), Kalyan-Parel (01:00-02:15), and Thane-Parel (02:10-02:55). DOWN specials include Parel-Thane (01:15-01:55), Parel-Kalyan (02:25-03:40), and Parel-Kurla (03:05-03:20). On the Harbour Line, UP specials include Vashi-Kurla (01:30-02:10), Panvel-Kurla (01:40-02:45), and Vashi-Kurla (03:10-03:40). DOWN specials include Kurla-Vashi (02:30-03:00), Kurla-Panvel (03:00-04:00), and Kurla-Vashi (04:00-04:35).

India observes Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6 annually to commemorate the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Dr BR Ambedkar. Born on April 14, 1891, Dr Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and played a pivotal role in shaping modern India.

