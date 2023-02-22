New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Wednesday said it has signed pacts with three premier institutes, including IIT Guwahati and IIT Gandhinagar, for setting up of 'BIS Standardization Chair Professor'.

This is an initiative towards institutionalising its engagement with the eminent institutes of the country for securing active participation of academia in standards formulation and making teaching of Indian standards an integral part of the curriculum.

Besides IIT Guwahati and IIT Gandhinagar, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)has been signed with NIT Calicut.

The MoU will strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating research and development projects, encouraging involvement of young minds, BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said in a statement.

He also emphasised on the need to engage with startups and incubation centres at academic institutions in formulation of new standards and compliance with the existing.

The BIS Standardization Chair is created for research and development, teaching and training in the field of standardization and conformity assessment in the country that will focus on various areas, including civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical and earthquake engineering.

