New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care on Wednesday said it has arrived at an advanced pricing agreement with the tax authorities for certain identified transactions with the company's affiliate.

"As a consequence of this agreement, an additional tax liability, approximately Rs 36 crore (including interest) is payable," the company said.

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

However, there will be a reduction in contingent liabilities of approximately Rs 87 crore, subject to withdrawal of relevant tax litigations by the respective parties.

The agreement is for financial years 2010-11 to 2018-19, said Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

"This is to inform you that the Company has arrived at an advanced pricing agreement with the tax authorities today, viz. March 26, 2024, determining appropriate transfer pricing methodology for certain identified transactions with the Company's affiliates," it said.

P&G Hygiene and Health Care owns popular brands such as Vicks in healthcare and Whisper in feminine care.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)