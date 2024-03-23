Shaheed Diwas 2024 will be observed on March 23, i.e., Saturday. This annual commemoration marks the day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged to death by the British government. Every year, on March 23, people are focused on paying homage to the life and works of these three freedom fighters, amongst many others. From revisiting their work to remembering their valour and bravery for laying their life unflinchingly in their dream for India to be free - Shaheed Diwas allows us to celebrate, remember and honour some of the greatest freedom fighters and revolutionaries who continue to inspire us. Shaheed Bhagat Singh 93rd Death Anniversary Date: All You Need To Know About the Revolutionary Freedom Fighter.

As we prepare to celebrate Shaheed Diwas 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day: how to celebrate Shaheed Diwas on March 23 and more.

When is Shaheed Diwas 2024?

Shaheed Diwas 2024 will be marked on March 23, i.e., Saturday. It is important to note that India celebrates Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas on eight dates.

Each of these commemorations is focused on honouring different people who laid their lives for the nation. While the most significant Martyr's Day commemoration is on January 30—Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary—March 23 is the second most prominent observance of Shaheed Diwas.

Significance of Shaheed Diwas

Every Indian knows the story of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The trio - who were at the forefront of India's freedom struggle - have inspired millions of Indian youth and continue to teach us the long-standing impact of resistance and speak up against atrocities. Shaheed Diwas: Messages, Images and WhatsApp Status to Honour the Great Freedom Fighters on Martyrs’ Day.

Shaheed Diwas, celebrated on March 24, is a way for Indians to pass on the inspiring stories of revolutionaries to the future generation. Leaders across the country take the opportunity to remember and celebrate the teachings of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru and pay homage to them.

Many people also take the opportunity to revisit Bhagat Singh's writings and understand why he became a revolutionary and his stoic belief systems. We hope Shaheed Diwas on March 23 allows you to do that and much more.

