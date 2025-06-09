Ludhiana, Jun 9 (PTI) BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who is in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, Monday exuded confidence that party's candidate Jiwan Gupta will win the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll with a huge margin.

The former Gujarat chief minister further said Gupta's victory in the bypoll will prove to be a milestone for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

Speaking to reporters here, Rupani claimed that the BJP has a good presence in the assembly constituency.

In 2022 assembly polls,, the BJP got around 29,000 votes in the constituency, he said, adding that in the 2024 parliamentary elections, the party secured around 47,000 votes in the assembly segment of Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat which were more than any other party.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Rupani said Gupta is a hardworking and honest person along with being a staunch worker of the BJP.

The bypoll to Ludhiana West seat will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)