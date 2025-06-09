Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers

Looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result of today (Monday), June 09, 2025? Find the direct link to the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF as well as winners' list with ticket numbers here.

    Looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result of today (Monday), June 09, 2025? Find the direct link to the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF as well as winners' list with ticket numbers here.

    Information Team Latestly| Jun 09, 2025 11:00 AM IST
    Bodoland Lottery Result (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Mumbai, June 09: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Monday, June 09, 2025, is set to be declared today, with the lucky draw outcomes being made available on the official platform. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in Assam, with numerous residents trying their luck each week. The Bodoland Lottery Results are declared three times a day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, making it one of the most engaging formats in the state. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Monday, June 09, along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers.

    The Bodoland Lottery is just one of several popular lotteries in India, alongside other regional favourites such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. With daily draws, these lotteries are a significant source of excitement for participants. Scroll below to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Monday, June 09, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. 

    When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

    The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced daily at three specific times by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The first draw result is declared at 12 PM, followed by the second at 3 PM and the third at 7 PM. Participants can check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Monday, June 09 will also be available on the official website or you can check the direct link here.

    While lottery games are permitted in 13 Indian states, gambling and betting remain illegal in many parts of the country. Players should exercise caution, as lotteries can be addictive and pose financial risks. Always check the official website for accurate results and play responsibly. To see today’s Bodoland Lottery Result, visit the official website and verify the winning numbers.

    Latestly whatsapp channel