Mumbai, June 9: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has invited applications from interested candidates for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 by visiting the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. The NIACL recruitment drive aims to fill 500 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is June 20. Applicants must note that the online examination for the Apprentice posts will be held on July 26. According to the notification, in order to apply for the Apprentice posts, candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualifications recognised by the Central Government. Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Details and Application Deadline.

Another requirement is that an applicant must have completed their graduation and have a passing certificate for the same on or after April 1, 2021 01.04.2021. It is worth noting that candidates who passed graduation prior to April 1, 2021, will not be considered for the NIACL recruitment. As for the age limit, candidates should be between 21 years to 30 years as on June 1, 2025.

This means, candidates must have been born not earlier than June 2, 1995 and not later than June 1, 20224, inclusive of both days. Applicants can check the detailed notification released by NIACL here. The application fee to apply for the Apprentice post is INR 944 for the general/OBC category, INR 708 for all women candidates and INR 472 for PwBD category candidates. DDA Recruitment 2025: Delhi Development Authority Releases Notification To Fill 1,383 Vacancies, Registration Process To Start Soon at dda.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

The recruitment notification also stated that applicants must apply online, as no other mode of application will be accepted. The NIACL is offering a stipend of INR 9,000 per month for candidates who will be selected for the Apprentice posts. Applicants must note that the selection process comprises an online written test and a regional language test. The written test will be an objective-type exam consisting of 100 questions for 100 marks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).