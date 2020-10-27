Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Tuesday launched a fully synthetic lubricant variant targeted at high-end motorcycles.

The new lube, labelled Mak-4T BlazeSynth, is a technically advanced and superior synthetic lubricant that offers better performance to higher capacity bikes, Santosh Kumar, executive director of lubes business at BPCL, said while launching the new range of engine oils.

BPCL's Mak brand of lubricants control around 12 per cent of the Rs 35,000 crore or 3,600 thousand metric tonnes engine oil market in the country.

The company sells around 330 metric tonnes of Mak annually.

The fully synthetic Mak BlazeSynth is designed to maintain excellent oxidation stability that inhibits oil degradation at elevated temperature and reduces engine deposits, Kumar said, adding the lube has been specifically developed for modern high-end motorcycles.

He said the key benefits of the product are quick oil flow during start-up, including in extreme low temperatures, protection of engine components from starting wear and strong oil film over wide operating temperature providing exceptional protection against wear and tear of engine components.

The lube, available in standard packs of 1 litre and 2.5 litres, was successfully field-tested in high power motorcycles.

