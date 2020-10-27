The Midnight Sky is the 7th film directed by George Clooney. The first trailer of the adventure film, where Clooney also stars as the lead, was released on Tuesday. It shares elements from Clooney's film, Gravity. In fact, there is an even a collision of debris and space stations in the space scene in the new trailer. The film is adapted from the novel Good Morning, Midnight. With flawless CGI, eerier Antarctica as a backdrop and melancholic background score, the trailer impresses. George Clooney Slams Donald Trump, Thanks the US President to Make Juneteenth Famous.

Although, the audience's appetite for movies with the themes of the end of the world might not be much in 2020. But, if there's hope embedded into the plot, we are up for it. Speaking of the plot, the trailer doesn't reveal much of it. We know that the Earth is dealing with a catastrophe that has seemingly wiped out humanity and Clooney might be the last man on Earth. He is trying to warn astronauts from returning to the planet. George Clooney Birthday Special: 10 Fan-Favourite Roles That Make Him the Coolest Cat in Hollywood.

Watch The Trailer For The Midnight Sky Here:

The official synopsis of the film reads, "This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place. "

The Midnight Sky streams on Netflix from December 23. Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Demián Bichir also star.

